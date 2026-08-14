Madhya Pradesh temples celebrate Independence Day on Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi

At Pashupatinath Temple, priests performed a special ritual with water and durva grass while chanting Vedic hymns. About 250 devotees joined in to pray for the country's progress, a tradition they have kept since 1985.

Meanwhile, at Bade Ganesh Temple, there was a spirited Tiranga Yatra with patriotic slogans, followed by offering the national flag to Lord Ganesh and a grand Maha Aarti.

The event wrapped up with hoisting the tricolor atop the temple spire, keeping decades-old customs alive.