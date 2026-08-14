Madhya Pradesh temples celebrate Independence Day on Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi
Two famous temples in Madhya Pradesh, the Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur and Bade Ganesh Temple in Ujjain, got a head start on Independence Day.
Instead of waiting for August 15, they celebrate on Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi, marking the exact date India became independent back in 1947.
The festivities included flag hoisting, prayers, and lively processions.
Pashupatinath ritual, Bade Ganesh Tiranga Yatra
At Pashupatinath Temple, priests performed a special ritual with water and durva grass while chanting Vedic hymns. About 250 devotees joined in to pray for the country's progress, a tradition they have kept since 1985.
Meanwhile, at Bade Ganesh Temple, there was a spirited Tiranga Yatra with patriotic slogans, followed by offering the national flag to Lord Ganesh and a grand Maha Aarti.
The event wrapped up with hoisting the tricolor atop the temple spire, keeping decades-old customs alive.