Madhya Pradesh to transfer ₹600 for uniforms to 58L students
India
Madhya Pradesh decided to transfer ₹600 directly to the bank accounts of 5.8 million government school students (classes one through eight) so they can buy their own uniforms this year.
The move comes after delays in the usual uniform supply process, and the state has set aside a budget of ₹348.07 crore for it.
Madhya Pradesh uses DBT amid delays
Instead of waiting on stitched uniforms, the government decided to use a direct benefit transfer (DBT) system to make sure children get what they need without delay, even though it is already mid-school year.
After some hiccups with tenders and a court stay, Chetan Kashyap said, "We will start a new process to provide uniforms on time from next academic year."