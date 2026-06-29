MP toddler blinded after 'doctor puts nasal drops in eyes'
What's the story
A 19-month-old boy, Vinay Vishwakarma, has lost his eyesight after being treated at the Banda Civil Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. According to the complaint filed by the father, Indraj Vishwakarma, a doctor administered nasal drops into his son's eyes during treatment on May 29. The child was taken to the hospital after developing cold symptoms and redness in his eyes.
Deteriorating health
Child referred to AIIMS Bhopal
According to the family, the doctor also prescribed paracetamol syrup, an injection, and more medications. After the initial treatment, Vinay's condition deteriorated further. Despite spending several hours at Banda Civil Hospital, there was no improvement in his health. Eventually, he was referred to the district hospital in Sagar and then to AIIMS Bhopal for advanced treatment. At AIIMS Bhopal, doctors informed the family that Vinay had permanently lost his eyesight due to alleged wrong medication or medical negligence.
Legal action
Complaint filed against doctor, hospital staff
Following this incident, Vishwakarma filed a complaint at Banda police station seeking action against the doctor and hospital staff involved in his son's treatment. He said he could identify the doctor but didn't know their name. The allegations have led to an official inquiry by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO). Block Medical Officer Yogendra Khatik confirmed that a committee has been formed to investigate the matter.
Ongoing investigation
Three-member committee formed to probe case
The inquiry will look into what medicine was prescribed, what was administered, and if there was any negligence involved by the on-duty government doctor. CMHO Dr. Ganga Prasad Arya has formed a three-member committee to submit its report within a week. The family is demanding a fair investigation and strict punishment for those responsible.