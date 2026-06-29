MP toddler blinded after 'doctor puts nasal drops in eyes'

Deteriorating health

Child referred to AIIMS Bhopal

According to the family, the doctor also prescribed paracetamol syrup, an injection, and more medications. After the initial treatment, Vinay's condition deteriorated further. Despite spending several hours at Banda Civil Hospital, there was no improvement in his health. Eventually, he was referred to the district hospital in Sagar and then to AIIMS Bhopal for advanced treatment. At AIIMS Bhopal, doctors informed the family that Vinay had permanently lost his eyesight due to alleged wrong medication or medical negligence.