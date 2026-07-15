Madhya Pradesh UCC draft requires live-in registration, non-registration risks jail

The draft also lets neighbors or landlords report unregistered live-in relationships. Men would have to provide maintenance if they leave their partner.

There are changes suggested for inheritance too: fathers would now inherit property alongside wives, children, and mothers.

The bill is set for a cabinet review on July 19 before hitting the assembly, but tribal communities (21% of the state) are excluded for now.

The big idea: unify personal laws across religions and castes.