Madhya Pradesh UCC draft requires live-in registration, non-registration risks jail
Madhya Pradesh's proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) says couples in live-in relationships must officially register with the district registrar.
If they skip it, they could get up to three months in jail.
Parents will be notified, and police will keep records of registered couples.
Madhya Pradesh draft alters family laws
The draft also lets neighbors or landlords report unregistered live-in relationships. Men would have to provide maintenance if they leave their partner.
There are changes suggested for inheritance too: fathers would now inherit property alongside wives, children, and mothers.
The bill is set for a cabinet review on July 19 before hitting the assembly, but tribal communities (21% of the state) are excluded for now.
The big idea: unify personal laws across religions and castes.