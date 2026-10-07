Madhya Pradesh welcomes cheetahs Vyom and Neera to VDTR bomas
India
Madhya Pradesh just welcomed two African cheetahs, Vyom and Neera, to the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve (VDTR) for the very first time.
The duo was brought over from Kuno National Park and is currently settling in five soft release bomas: basically, safe spaces to help them adjust before they explore the wild on their own.
CM Yadav says more cheetahs coming
VDTR is already home to tigers and leopards, making it a pretty cool spot for wildlife.
The move is part of India's plan to bring back cheetahs: they were first reintroduced from Africa in 2022.
Chief Minister Yadav says more cheetahs are on the way soon.