Madhya Pradesh woman chews neighbor's finger over cow milk dispute
India
A milk dispute in Banskheda village, Madhya Pradesh, took a wild turn when Maya Bai Kori allegedly bit and chewed her neighbor Laxman Singh Kori's finger after he refused to give her cow's milk.
The disagreement quickly escalated from words to an actual bite, leaving Laxman injured.
Laxman files complaint
Following the incident, Laxman filed a police complaint against Maya Bai.
Officers confirmed the case has been registered and that Laxman was sent for a medical check-up.
The small village of Banskheda was left buzzing over the unusual altercation.