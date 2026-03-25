Madhya Pradesh woman escapes induction stove blast; safety concerns raised India Mar 25, 2026

A woman in Khairinaka village, Madhya Pradesh, had a close call when her induction stove exploded while she was cooking khichdi on Tuesday, March 24.

The blast shattered the glass top, but thankfully, she and her two children were unharmed.

With more people switching to induction stoves due to LPG shortages linked to the West Asia conflict, this incident has sparked fresh safety concerns.