Madhya Pradesh woman escapes induction stove blast; safety concerns raised
India
A woman in Khairinaka village, Madhya Pradesh, had a close call when her induction stove exploded while she was cooking khichdi on Tuesday, March 24.
The blast shattered the glass top, but thankfully, she and her two children were unharmed.
With more people switching to induction stoves due to LPG shortages linked to the West Asia conflict, this incident has sparked fresh safety concerns.
Manufacturers remind users to follow safety steps
Manufacturers are reminding everyone to follow key safety steps, such as starting at low temperatures and slowly increasing heat, to avoid accidents and keep appliances running longer.
As induction stoves become more common in Indian kitchens, staying careful with these gadgets is more important than ever.