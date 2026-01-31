Madhya Pradesh woman gives birth on road after calling ambulance India Jan 31, 2026

In Vidisha district, Sanjana went into labor late at night and contacted the 118 and 108 services but got no response for nearly three hours.

With her phone battery dead and help nowhere in sight, her family started walking toward the hospital.

Just 500 meters from their destination, Sanjana delivered her baby under a tarpaulin in the freezing cold, using only torchlight.

Both mom and baby had to wait on the roadside for hours before staff finally arrived; thankfully, they're now stable.