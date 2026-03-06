Madhya Pradesh: Woman murdered, tongue, nose cut off
A 62-year-old woman was murdered in a wheat field in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Her attackers not only killed her but also cut off her tongue and nose.
She was found by her younger son, unconscious and bleeding, after she didn't return from the family's hut.
Police took her to the hospital, but she couldn't be saved.
Probe focuses on possible sexual assault before murder
The post-mortem confirmed severe injuries and mutilation. Investigators found a cot at the scene, raising concerns about possible sexual assault before the murder—this is now a key focus of their probe.
The woman lived with her two sons, grandson, and had been widowed for two years. On the day of the crime, one son stayed home after night work; the daughter-in-law was away for work in Rajasthan.
Police have detained the grandson as they try to piece together what happened.