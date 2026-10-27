Madras HC clarifies temple entry rules for C Joseph Vijay
The Madras High Court cleared the air about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's recent visit to the Meenakshi Amman temple.
Turns out, he didn't have to convert to Hinduism: he just needed to affirm his faith in the temple's deity, which fits with a more inclusive approach for visitors.
This came up after a local resident, Thangam Venkatesh, raised concerns in court.
Judges clarify agamic temple entry rules
The judges explained that non-Hindus can enter certain areas of Agamic temples if they declare their faith in the deity and agree to follow Hindu customs, as set out in a 2024 order.
The idea is to keep religious traditions intact while still welcoming respectful participation from everyone.
Venkatesh's petition was mainly about making sure these rules are followed so customs aren't violated.