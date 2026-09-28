Madras HC dissolves doctors' marriage, says men can be homemakers
India
The Madras High Court recently pointed out that marriage can sometimes hold back women who want to focus on their careers.
While dissolving the marriage of two doctors, the judges highlighted how gender roles are shifting and suggested that men, too, can take on homemaker responsibilities.
Court urges recognition of domestic work
The court emphasized that both career achievements and work done at home deserve equal respect.
They noted that homemakers are often undervalued, even though their contributions matter a lot.
By sharing an example where a wife's career took a backseat for family, the judges stressed the need to recognize sacrifices made by both partners and called for more gender-neutral roles in relationships.