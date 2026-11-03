Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to DMK councilor D. Sudha
DMK councilor D. Sudha got anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court after she was accused of making derogatory comments about Chief Minister Vijay.
The judge, N. Ramesh, highlighted that free speech matters, even if it stings sometimes, and public figures should be open to criticism.
He also pointed out that Sudha's words didn't spark any violence or disrupt peace.
Justice N. Ramesh criticizes hasty FIRs
Justice N Ramesh called out the police for skipping a proper inquiry before registering the FIR and reminded them to stay neutral in political cases.
He mentioned a recent wrongful detention over an abusive social media post that was later found to have come from a fake account as a warning, saying law enforcement needs to act fairly and follow procedures, especially when dealing with defamation claims against public officials.