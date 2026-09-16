Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to Rajalakshmi citing Section 82

The Madras High Court has given anticipatory bail to Rajalakshmi, who was accused of bigamy after marrying Mayakrishnan, unaware he was already married.

The court said the offender is the person who already has a living spouse; a person who is herself unmarried and marries such a person, without knowledge of the subsisting marriage, does not thereby become an offender under Section 82, so Rajalakshmi, who claimed she was deceived, shouldn't be held responsible under Section 82.