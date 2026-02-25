Madras HC judge calls rationalists 'fools' for mocking guru worship
Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court stirred debate after calling rationalists the real unworthy, fools, and barbarians for mocking people who treat gurus as gods.
At a recent event, he recounted murmuring "Gurunatha, Gurunatha" when a flat tire was punctured and described the episode as life-changing—using this personal story to highlight his faith in gurus over abstract beliefs.
Judge twists Periyar's words to defend guru devotion
Swaminathan's remarks echoed an old Periyar inscription that once criticized religious ritualism: "There is no god, and no god at all. He who created god was a fool, he who propagates god is a scoundrel, and he who worships god is a barbarian."
The judge turned these words around to defend guru devotion and push back against rationalist criticism.
Swaminathan's controversial stance and career milestones
Swaminathan describes himself as a first-generation lawyer and has served as a judge (appointment year not stated in the source).
He's no stranger to controversy; last year, he allowed a temple festival event that faced political opposition.
His retirement date is not stated in the source.