Madras HC orders FIR against TN minister in cash-for-jobs scam

ED dossier details bribes, kickbacks, and more

The Enforcement Directorate handed over a massive 232-page report last year, packed with WhatsApp chats, Excel files, and ledgers from raids at a firm linked to Nehru's brother—pointing to rigged hiring.

The court also noted the ED's allegations of transfer bribes worth about ₹366 crore; the ED had separately submitted a dossier alleging a ₹1,020-crore tender kickback scheme.

Investigators have been told to speed things up after delays, and the bench directed the DVAC to register a case and investigate, choosing not to transfer the probe to another agency.