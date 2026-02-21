Madras HC orders FIR against TN minister in cash-for-jobs scam
The Madras High Court has told anti-corruption officials to file an FIR against Tamil Nadu's Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, over a major cash-for-jobs scam.
Allegedly, an ED dossier said bribes of ₹25-35 lakh were involved in the cash-for-jobs allegation.
ED dossier details bribes, kickbacks, and more
The Enforcement Directorate handed over a massive 232-page report last year, packed with WhatsApp chats, Excel files, and ledgers from raids at a firm linked to Nehru's brother—pointing to rigged hiring.
The court also noted the ED's allegations of transfer bribes worth about ₹366 crore; the ED had separately submitted a dossier alleging a ₹1,020-crore tender kickback scheme.
Investigators have been told to speed things up after delays, and the bench directed the DVAC to register a case and investigate, choosing not to transfer the probe to another agency.