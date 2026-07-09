Madras HC petition challenges jobs for Karur victims' families
India
A petition has landed in the Madras High Court, asking the Tamil Nadu government to hold off on giving jobs to the families of 41 people who died in the Karur stampede at a TVK rally.
The petitioner says these job offers break state recruitment rules and should not be used as compensation for public tragedies.
Jobs could affect CBI probe
The timing is key: this plea comes just before Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to visit Karur, where he is expected to meet with victims' families and announce more relief.
The petition also argues that offering jobs now could affect the ongoing CBI investigation, since family members are important witnesses.
For context, families have already received financial aid from both the state and TVK.