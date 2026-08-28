Madras HC petition seeks Nepal rescue for Tamil Nadu pilgrims
India
A petition has reached the Madras High Court, asking both the central and Tamil Nadu governments to step up rescue efforts for Tamil Nadu pilgrims stuck in Nepal.
Advocate A F Parvesh Mushraf, who filed the PIL, pointed out that families are still waiting for an official list of missing people; reports say around 37 from a group of 57 are unaccounted for.
Families seek updated Nepal rescue list
With damaged roads and poor connectivity in Nepal, families can't check if their loved ones are safe.
The plea asks for an updated list showing who's been rescued or hospitalized.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has set up a hotline, sent ministers to Delhi, and dispatched officials to Nepal.
The court is likely to hear the petition today.