Madras HC proposes 5-member team for Deepathoon pillar prayers
The Madras High Court has proposed letting a five-person team hold brief symbolic prayers at the Deepathoon pillar on Thirupparankundram hill—a spot claimed by both a Hindu temple and a nearby dargah.
This move follows petitions seeking permission to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, which petitioners say is the traditional site, though the state and others dispute that claim, and despite previous court orders.
Tensions between communities
This dispute isn't just about rituals—it's tied to long-standing tensions between communities, with roots going back decades.
The temple says lighting the Deepam is a century-old tradition, while the state links the pillar to Jain heritage.
Past clashes and protests have kept things tense, especially as elections approach.
The court's latest step aims for balance but highlights how sensitive shared spaces can be in today's climate.