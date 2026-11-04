Madras High Court allows abortion after hospital refused termination request

The Madras High Court has sided with a mother who wanted to end her pregnancy after doctors found serious fetal abnormalities.

Justice P.T. Asha said the mother's decision deserved respect, especially since the baby could face extreme suffering.

This ruling came after the chairperson of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Government Hospital for Women and Children at Egmore in Chennai had earlier refused her request because the medical board had opined that the neurological abnormalities were not lethal.