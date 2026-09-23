Madras High Court allows Chennai IVF for Sri Lankan woman
India
In a rare move, the Madras High Court has allowed a Sri Lankan woman settled in the UK to get IVF treatment in Chennai, even though India's ART Act usually sets the cutoff at 50 for women.
The couple turned to India after several miscarriages and years of trying, having frozen embryos before the 2021 Act came into force in India.
Judge cites visa and donor eggs
The judge pointed out that the couple got their Indian visa on June 30, 2026, and they plan to use donor eggs from someone under 50.
Since they'll return to the UK after treatment and have mostly followed the rules, the court made an exception, taking into account the very peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.