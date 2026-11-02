Madras High Court allows non-Hindus entry if they follow customs
The Madras High Court just said non-Hindus are welcome in Tamil Nadu's Agamic temples, as long as they're respectful and follow all the temple customs.
The judges made it clear: showing off other religious symbols without genuine respect isn't okay, and temple traditions set by Agama shastras should be protected from political meddling.
Public interest case on temple entry
This all started with a public interest case about who gets to enter temples and how.
The court even pointed out how Tamil Nadu's chief minister, a Christian, visited Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple respectfully, after duly signing the mandatory undertaking.
On the flip side, the judges called out politicians who visit temples just for publicity, saying real spiritual respect is what counts, not political showmanship.