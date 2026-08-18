Madras High Court allows Tamil Thai Vazhthu before national songs
The Madras High Court clarified that Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the state anthem, can be sung before national songs like Vande Mataram and the national anthem at government functions.
This comes after a Chennai-based petitioner asked the court to ensure government functions in Tamil Nadu begin with Tamil Thai Vazhthu.
Tamil Nadu assembly seeks anthem 1st
Song order at official events has sparked political debates in Tamil Nadu, especially when Tamil Thai Vazhthu was played third during big ceremonies.
The court pointed out that their Independence Day celebration already followed the new order: state anthem first, then Vande Mataram, and finally the national anthem.
The assembly has also adopted a resolution seeking to make Tamil Thai Vazhthu the first song at government, educational, and public sector functions.