Madras High Court backs Tamil Nadu removing caste-based street names
India
Tamil Nadu just got the green light from the Madras High Court to remove caste-based names from streets and public areas.
This move, challenged by a petitioner who called it political, is actually about making public spaces more inclusive and respectful for everyone.
Tamil Nadu defends order, renames underway
The State defended the order as "constitutionally valid, legally sustainable, socially progressive and administratively fair" and puts equality first.
It also found that giving people 21 days to share feedback was fair.
Changes are already happening (like Harijan Colony now being called Thiruvalluvar Street) as part of a bigger effort to leave discrimination in the past.