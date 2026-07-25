Madras High Court cancels ₹2cr sale of ₹100cr temple land
India
A 1.4-acre plot, originally donated to Dhandapani Swamy way back in 1888, was quietly sold this March for just ₹2 crore, even though it's actually worth around ₹100 crore.
The Madras High Court stepped in, canceled the sale, and called out fraud and misrepresentation behind the deal.
Officials suspended amid CB-CID probe
With suspicions of legal loopholes and possible collusion during election season, several officials have been suspended, and a CB-CID investigation is underway. Activists are pushing for a CBI probe too.
Now, both temple authorities and government departments are digging deeper into how temple lands are managed, and whether more such shady deals have slipped through.