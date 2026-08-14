Madras High Court cancels ₹6,000 maintenance order for 57-year-old woman
India
The Madras High Court has canceled a maintenance order that would have given a 57-year-old woman ₹6,000 per month.
The court explained she didn't qualify as a "senior citizen" under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, since she was under 60 when she filed her complaint.
Dhandapani: Law covers parents or 60+
Justice M Dhandapani clarified that this law is only for people aged 60 or older or parents asking their children for support.
Since the woman didn't fit either category, officials weren't allowed to process her request.
Still, the court said she can reapply after turning 60 if she meets all other requirements, so there's hope once she hits that milestone.