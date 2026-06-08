Madras High Court denies Rajammal's plea to halt husband's pension
India
Rajammal asked the Madras High Court to stop her estranged husband's pension, claiming he had not paid court-ordered maintenance.
The court turned down her request, explaining that these kinds of disputes need to be sorted out in the right legal forum, not through a writ petition.
Justice Mummineni urges maintenance execution proceedings
Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar pointed out that Rajammal's issue was with her husband, not the pension office.
He emphasized that enforcing maintenance orders should go through standard court procedures, like execution proceedings.
The takeaway? Family disputes and maintenance claims have their own legal paths and cannot skip the usual process.