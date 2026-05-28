Madras High Court dismisses petition seeking ban on film 'Karuppu'
India
The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition to ban the Tamil film Karuppu, which was accused of showing courts in a bad light.
The judges said that even though criticism of the judiciary shouldn't be silenced and everyone has the right to express uncomfortable truths.
Court notes 'Karuppu' fictional setting
Justice Swaminathan watched Karuppu himself and admitted it exaggerates the judicial system's portrayal, but pointed out that's just part of Tamil cinema's dramatic style.
The court highlighted that creative freedom matters and noted the movie is set in a made-up court, so it would not attract the penal provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 or target real judges.