Madras High Court orders pause on 5 Tamil Nadu by-elections

K. Venkatachalapathy cites Supreme Court rulings

The petitioner, K. Venkatachalapathy, pointed to past Supreme Court rulings that say elections should not happen if there are unresolved disputes.

The court wants everyone involved, including Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, to file their responses by July 31 before making a final call.

The main goal is to keep things fair and avoid any confusion about who actually represents these constituencies.