Madras High Court orders pause on 5 Tamil Nadu by-elections
India
The Madras High Court has told the Election Commission to pause plans for by-elections in five Tamil Nadu seats until July 31.
This comes after a citizen, K Venkatachalapathy, raised concerns that holding elections now, while legal challenges over the election results are still pending, could mean two people end up representing the same area.
K. Venkatachalapathy cites Supreme Court rulings
The petitioner, K. Venkatachalapathy, pointed to past Supreme Court rulings that say elections should not happen if there are unresolved disputes.
The court wants everyone involved, including Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, to file their responses by July 31 before making a final call.
The main goal is to keep things fair and avoid any confusion about who actually represents these constituencies.