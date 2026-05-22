Madras High Court permits mother's kidney donation without DNA requirement India May 22, 2026

Madras High Court just made things easier for families. If a mother wants to donate her kidney to her son, she does not need a DNA test to prove she is his mother.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan explained that everyday documents like birth certificates, Aadhaar, and PAN cards are enough.

This decision came after Rita Chaurasiya and her 25-year-old son, Rohit Kumar Chaurasia, asked for approval for a transplant at Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Chennai.