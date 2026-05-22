Madras High Court permits mother's kidney donation without DNA requirement
Madras High Court just made things easier for families. If a mother wants to donate her kidney to her son, she does not need a DNA test to prove she is his mother.
Justice G.R. Swaminathan explained that everyday documents like birth certificates, Aadhaar, and PAN cards are enough.
This decision came after Rita Chaurasiya and her 25-year-old son, Rohit Kumar Chaurasia, asked for approval for a transplant at Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Chennai.
Court orders surgery approval within week
The court stepped in after the authorization committee delayed approval because it doubted the mother-son relationship.
Rita and Rohit shared medical records, IDs, and family photos as proof, which Justice Swaminathan said was plenty under the "preponderance of probabilities" principle, so no DNA test was needed.
The committee was told to approve the surgery within a week, recognizing Rita's willingness despite possible risks.