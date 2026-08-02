Madras High Court: Pulling minor's hand is POCSO sexual harassment

Manogaran whistled at a girl walking to her aunt's house, then came down and pulled her by the hand and smiled at her "with sexual intent."

Her mother reported it, and he was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment plus a fine.

The court explained that his actions fit under "sexual harassment" (Section 11), not "sexual assault" (Section 8) of POCSO.

No application for suspension of sentence was filed, so he remains in jail.