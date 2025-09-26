Madras High Court receives bomb threat again; searches on 

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Tamil Nadu Police have launched extensive searches inside the court premises to rule out any danger. Officials said that they are conducting thorough checks inch by inch. Police sources also revealed that a few other locations in Chennai had received similar email threats, which are being investigated separately. Although authorities suspect it could be a hoax, security agencies are treating the threat with utmost seriousness.

Previous incidents

Similar threats received by other high courts

This is not the first time the Madras High Court has received bomb threats. A similar threat was received last week on the court's official email ID. In that case, police personnel and a bomb squad had rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection of the premises. On September 12, both Bombay High Court and Delhi High Court also received bomb threat emails which were later confirmed as hoaxes.