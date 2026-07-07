Madras High Court to hear election petitions against Vijay, Arjuna
India
The Madras High Court has agreed to hear petitions challenging the election victories of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna.
Filed by DMK's RD Sekar and others, the petitions point to alleged irregularities like missing case details, undisclosed expenses, and even children being involved in campaigns during the election campaign leading up to the April 23 polls.
Court gives petitioners 1-week, 3-week deadlines
The court has told petitioners to fix some paperwork within a week, think forms and filings.
After that, official notices will go out with a three-week response window.
The court aims to wrap up these challenges in six months, so things could move pretty quickly from here.