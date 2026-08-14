Madras High Court to play 'Vande Mataram' before national anthem

This Independence Day, the Madras High Court will play Vande Mataram before the national anthem at the Independence Day celebrations at the principal seat in Chennai, the Madurai Bench, all district judicial units in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the Tamil Nadu Judicial Academy campus plus its regional centers in Madurai and Coimbatore.

The move was announced by Registrar General Deepthi Arivunithi and ties in with the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026 to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram.