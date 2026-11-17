Madurai man dies in custody; post-mortem reveals ligature, bite marks
What's the story
A 42-year-old lorry driver, Balakrishnan, died under suspicious circumstances at the Chekkanoorani police station in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, on November 14. The post-mortem report of Balakrishnan revealed five "bluish black" bruises on his chest and back, an incomplete ligature mark on his neck and bite marks on his tongue, per PTI. The autopsy was conducted by a three-member medical panel at Madurai Medical College.
Allegations
Family alleges custodial torture
Balakrishnan's family has alleged custodial torture, contradicting the police's initial claim that he died by suicide.
He was taken into custody for questioning over a fire incident that destroyed nearly 60 bags of cardamom he was transporting.
The CB-CID is investigating the case after registering a fresh case under Section 196(2)(a) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
Investigation
Final cause of death awaited
The autopsy also revealed internal injuries, including swollen lungs with "multiple petechial hemorrhages" and a "copious amount of frothy secretion."
Samples from Balakrishnan's stomach, liver, kidneys and blood have been sent for chemical analysis.
Judicial Magistrate II in Usilampatti conducted an inquest into his death before the autopsy.
The final cause of death will be determined after pending chemical and tissue analyzes are received.
Family demands
Family demands murder case against cops
Family members, including the deceased's brother R Manikandan, have demanded that a murder case be filed against the police personnel involved and that the case be handed over to the CBI.
He also asked for CCTV footage from the incident.
However, a Madurai district police officer said these were old injuries that couldn't have caused death and added they have CCTV footage showing no torture was involved.