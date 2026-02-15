Madurai: Man, 6-year-old niece, neighbor die in road accident
India
A late-night accident near Chekkanurani, Madurai took the lives of Rajaguru (27), his niece Pramila Sri (6), and their neighbor Sangeetha (28).
The three were rushing to the hospital for an emergency when a speeding van crashed into their two-wheeler, cutting their journey tragically short.
Van driver on the run
Rajaguru died at the scene, while Pramila Sri and Sangeetha were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital but sadly didn't make it.
The van driver, Pandi, fled after the crash. Police have launched a search for him.