Madurai: Man, 6-year-old niece, neighbor die in road accident India Feb 15, 2026

A late-night accident near Chekkanurani, Madurai took the lives of Rajaguru (27), his niece Pramila Sri (6), and their neighbor Sangeetha (28).

The three were rushing to the hospital for an emergency when a speeding van crashed into their two-wheeler, cutting their journey tragically short.