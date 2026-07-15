Madurai Tasmac employees begin union hunger strike demanding regularization, pay
India
Tasmac employees in Madurai kicked off a hunger strike, saying they're tired of waiting for the Tamil Nadu government to act on promises.
Organized by their union, the protest is all about getting their jobs regularized and pay structures improved after over 23 years of temporary work.
Workers demand ESI, retirement at 60
The workers want official status and steady salaries, just like staff at other state-run outlets such as Amudham and Aavin.
They're also pushing for medical coverage under Employees' State Insurance (ESI), a retirement age of 60, more staff where sales are high, and no bottle-collection duties.
Despite support from union members across districts, there's been no response from the government yet.