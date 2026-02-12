Magh Mela 2026: Over 22 crore visitors so far
This year's Magh Mela at Prayagraj is making history—over 22 crore people have already joined in, way above what officials expected.
And with the final big bathing day on Mahashivratri (February 15) still to come, those numbers are set to climb even higher.
Record-breaking turnouts
Some days really stood out: Mauni Amavasya saw a record-breaking 4.2 crore devotees, while Basant Panchami and Maghi Purnima each drew crowds bigger than ever before.
These turnouts have easily topped previous years, including the huge Maha Kumbh in 2025.
A look at the fair's history
Magh Mela is a 44-day annual fair held at the Sangam—44 days of spiritual energy and community at the Sangam.
Attendance has fluctuated since 2019, showing just how much this tradition means to people today.
With administrative arrangements and more visitors than ever, it's a reminder of how these cultural events keep evolving and bringing people together.