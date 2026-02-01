Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam to host over 1 crore people

New ghats, traffic rules in place

Magh Mela has already seen over 20 crore devotees by January 26, 2026, smashing all previous turnout estimates.

With record crowds, new ghats have been built and strict traffic rules are in place—no vehicles allowed near the main area until February 2 (except emergencies).

The fair's closing date is not specified by the source, but this weekend's gathering is set to be one for the history books.