Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam to host over 1 crore people
On February 1, Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam will host the fifth big bathing festival of Magh Mela 2026. This marks the end of Kalpwaas, a month-long spiritual stay by the river.
Around one crore people—including nearly 10 lakh Kalpwasis—are expected to take a holy dip together.
New ghats, traffic rules in place
Magh Mela has already seen over 20 crore devotees by January 26, 2026, smashing all previous turnout estimates.
With record crowds, new ghats have been built and strict traffic rules are in place—no vehicles allowed near the main area until February 2 (except emergencies).
The fair's closing date is not specified by the source, but this weekend's gathering is set to be one for the history books.