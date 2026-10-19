Magistrate alleges threats received over CJP leaders' detention; FIR filed
What's the story
The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) hearing the case of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das has alleged that anonymous people were threatening him to release them. The two were sent to judicial custody earlier this week over an alleged breach of peace after they trespassed on the now denotified Jantar Mantar. An FIR has been registered in New Delhi district against unknown persons under criminal intimidation sections based on the SEM's complaint, a police officer said.
Bail delay
CJP spokesperson accused police of delaying bail proceedings
Das and Ranka have remained behind bars for a sixth consecutive day, with CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh accusing the police of intentionally delaying their bail proceedings.
She said the SEM postponed a scheduled hearing from noon to evening on Sunday.
"After coming into the courtroom at about 5:00pm, he (the SEM) said that he is receiving threats....how is it related to this case?....They are not approving the sureties. They are deliberately trying to keep Ashutosh and Saurav inside," Singh said.
Trespass allegations
CJP leaders likely to breach peace again: Court
The SEM court's order on October 14, which sent the two CJP leaders to five days of judicial custody, had initially said no surety was given by the legal team.
The order said their past conduct showed they violated lawful directions and were likely to breach peace again.
"After having executed a bail bond for keeping the peace....[they] have again committed breach of the bond/bail bond, which is evident from their conduct/social media posts and statement," the order stated.
Peace breach
2 cases registered against group
On Tuesday, a group including Ranka, Das and CJP's national organization in charge, Ajinkya Shinde, allegedly trespassed into Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a protest site.
The police alleged that CJP members conducted a reconnaissance of the area before their entry.
They claimed that when officers tried to stop the group, they jostled with them and obstructed police personnel in their duties.
Two separate cases were registered against the group for disturbing public peace and violating law.