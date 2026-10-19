Magistrate alleges threats received over CJP leaders' detention; FIR filed 

Das and Ranka have remained behind bars for a sixth consecutive day, with CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh accusing the police of intentionally delaying their bail proceedings.

She said the SEM postponed a scheduled hearing from noon to evening on Sunday.

"After coming into the courtroom at about 5:00pm, he (the SEM) said that he is receiving threats....how is it related to this case?....They are not approving the sureties. They are deliberately trying to keep Ashutosh and Saurav inside," Singh said.