Magistrate recuses citing life threat, Cockroach Janta Party hearing postponed
The bail hearing for Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday was postponed after the magistrate assigned to their case recused himself, citing a life threat.
The hearing was supposed to happen at 12pm but didn't go ahead when the magistrate didn't show up.
Now, Delhi Police are looking into where the threat came from.
Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained
Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody on Oct. 14 for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which isn't a protest site anymore.
The CJP called out delays and said four sureties were rejected without any clear reason.
They suggested checking call detail records to ascertain whether the SEM's number had been shared from a CJP member's device, but the magistrate declined.
Their lawyer argued no specific statutory provision was cited to reschedule the hearing, while police have now filed a case over criminal intimidation of a public servant.