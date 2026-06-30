Magizh Mutram brings 1st student elections to Tamil Nadu schools

Eligibility rules and election schedule

If you're in classes five, eight, nine, or 11, you can run for student minister.

In coed schools, captains and ministers will be from different genders to keep things fair.

Student ministers will campaign with manifestos on July 6 and get elected by polling on July 7; everyone takes their oath on July 10.

Each house gets its own flag and badge to build team spirit, and teachers will be there to guide the whole process.

It's a fresh chance for students to shape school life together and pick up real leadership skills along the way.