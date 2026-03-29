Magnitude 3.1 quake hits Amreli Gujarat, no injuries or damage
India
A mild earthquake measuring magnitude 3.1 hit Amreli district in Gujarat on Sunday around 4:10pm with its center about 42km from Amreli town.
Thankfully, no injuries or property damage were reported, so everyone is safe.
Bhupendra Patel to send technical team
This isn't the first recent shake: just a few days ago, Rajkot district felt a similar quake. Amreli has had several mild tremors lately, especially near Mityala village.
Responding to local concerns, MLA Mahesh Kaswala shared that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will send a technical team to check things out further.