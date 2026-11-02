Mahadev co-promoter Sourabh Chandrakar brought back from Oman to India
India
Sourabh Chandrakar, the Mahadev betting app co-promoter, has been brought back to India from Oman, a major step in cracking down on illegal online betting.
Investigators are hoping his interrogation will shed light on how the app managed to run for years, with claims that around ₹508 crore in bribes helped shield it from legal trouble.
Investigators to question Sourabh Chandrakar
Authorities are set to question Chandrakar about specific money trails and political links that kept Mahadev app protected.
With evidence pointing to hawala payments and involvement of police officials, his return could reveal how such a massive operation stayed under the radar.