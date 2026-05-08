Mahalaxmi pipeline crack interrupts water supply to parts of Mumbai
India
A big underground pipeline near Mahalaxmi cracked on Wednesday night, leaving parts of south and central Mumbai with little or no water.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jumped into emergency repair mode, but many neighborhoods (like Lamington Road, Grant Road East, Mumbai Central Station, Kamathipura, Agripada, Nagpada, Saat Rasta, and Worli Dhobi Ghat) are still affected.
BMC asks residents to conserve water
BMC says it is working nonstop to fix things, but asks everyone in these areas to save water and avoid wastage until the supply is back.
The leak on Dr. E. Moses Road caused a lot of water loss, so every drop counts right now.