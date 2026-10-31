Mahanagar Gas Limited hikes Mumbai CNG to ₹90/kg November 1
India
Heads up, Mumbai: CNG is getting pricier again. From November 1, Mahanagar Gas Limited will bump the price to ₹90 per kilogram.
That's the sixth hike this year, adding up to an ₹8 jump since April.
This hits especially hard for auto and taxi drivers who rely on CNG every day.
Import costs blamed, union warns ₹4
The main reason behind this increase is higher costs for getting gas, thanks to rising international prices and expensive imports.
Thampi Kurien, president of an auto-rickshaw union, mentioned fares could go up by around ₹4 because of this change.
If CNG prices rise further and result in a 25% increase in overall operating costs, the union may seek another fare revision within six months, subject to certain conditions.