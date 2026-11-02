Maharaja's College suspends 2 union leaders over alleged convocation protest

Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, has suspended V. Praneel Raj, chairperson of the college union, and Nafeesathul Misriya, vice-chairperson of the college union, after their alleged protest disrupted the convocation ceremony on October 30, causing the higher education minister to leave early.

The college has set up a five-member committee to look into what happened and expects a report within 10 days.