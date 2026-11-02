Maharaja's College suspends 2 union leaders over alleged convocation protest
Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, has suspended V. Praneel Raj, chairperson of the college union, and Nafeesathul Misriya, vice-chairperson of the college union, after their alleged protest disrupted the convocation ceremony on October 30, causing the higher education minister to leave early.
The college has set up a five-member committee to look into what happened and expects a report within 10 days.
Chief Minister demands apology from SFI
The activists confronted the minister over suspensions of 16 students at another university, which led to criticism from some parents and strong words from Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who demanded an apology from SFI.
Meanwhile, SFI State secretary P.S. Sanjeev called the disciplinary action for asking the Higher Education Minister legitimate questions about the suspension of 16 students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.