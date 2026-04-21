Maharajganj 16-year-old Suraj kills 15-year-old brother Laxman over shoes
India
A heartbreaking incident in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, saw a 16-year-old boy, Suraj, fatally attack his 15-year-old brother, Laxman, after an argument over new shoes on Monday.
Despite being taken to the hospital, Laxman did not make it.
Police search for Suraj after attack
Suraj ran away right after the incident, and police are still looking for him.
Officers say they will file a case once a formal complaint comes in.
The whole village is stunned by what happened, with police now talking to family and locals to understand how things escalated so quickly.