Maharajganj mother files police complaint alleging son raped pregnant cousin
India
In Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, a mother has filed a police complaint against her own son for allegedly raping his teenage cousin, who is now pregnant.
The girl had been living with her aunt after losing her mother and having little support from her father.
Aunt reports pregnancy, police searching accused
The aunt reported the crime after the teen revealed she was pregnant.
Police say the accused tricked the girl into a relationship and is on the run.
Authorities are now searching for him.