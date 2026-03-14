Maharashtra: 14 Muslims beaten up for breaking fast in Pune
India
In Pune, 14 Muslims were attacked by a large group while breaking their Ramadan fast (iftar) on March 13.
The group reportedly questioned why the victims were there before assaulting them with sticks and iron rods.
A video of the incident was later shared on social media, prompting local protests and calls for arrests.
Protest demanding swift action against attackers
Police have filed an FIR under several laws, but many feel their initial response was too slow.
Social activist Taj Siddiqui alleged the attack was pre-planned, and protests have broken out demanding swift action.
Community leaders plan to meet with police officials to press for arrests and accountability regarding the attack.