Maharashtra: 81 staffers suspended for helping students cheat in exams
India
Maharashtra's Class 12 board exams saw a major crackdown this year, with 81 staff members suspended for helping students cheat.
Despite tight security (think CCTV, drones, police, and face checks), cheating was reported at 124 centers during the February-March 2026 exams.
Tricks included mass copying, using phones and AI tools, and even sending in fake candidates.
Stricter rules led to 20% drop in cheating
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division stood out with the most cases: 214 incidents across just 44 centers.
The board has filed multiple FIRs against those involved, and a whopping 124 exam centers could lose recognition permanently.
On the bright side, state board officials said stricter rules led to a 20% drop in cheating compared with the previous year—a small win for fairness.